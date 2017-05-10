Six Community Banks Make Top 200

Six banks with local operations ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded community banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets, according to financial services trade publication American Banker. F&M Bank Corp. , the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, was the highest-ranking bank headquartered in the region, placing 104th in the report that used return on average equity over three years as its guiding metric.

