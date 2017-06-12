Planners On Board With Asphalt Plant Relocation

Strasburg's Planning Commission voted 3-1 on May 11 to recommend that Town Council approve a special-use permit for an asphalt manufacturer to move to the town's industrial park. Kickin' Asphalt Paving and Excavation hopes to move to the North Shenandoah Business and Industrial Park beause it is outgrowing its 1,100-square-foot space at 1503 Cottontown Road north of town, Vice Mayor Scott Terndrup said.

