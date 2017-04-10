Sandy Hook students want to hear your...

Sandy Hook students want to hear your stories

Monday Apr 3

Sandy Hook Elementary School fifth grade students want to hear local stories about growing up in the Strasburg community for a storytelling project. Timothy Taylor, instructional technology supervisor of Shenandoah County Public Schools, said on May 6 the school is hosting an opportunity for community members to stop by to speak with students about growing up in the area.

