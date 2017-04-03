Public Meetings: April 3-7

Public Meetings: April 3-7

Monday Apr 3

Shenandoah County a The Conservation Easement Authority meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. a The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the government center.

