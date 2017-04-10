Public meetings: April 10-14

Shenandoah County a The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. a The Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2018 budget and tax rates at 7 p.m. Thursday in W.W. Robinson Elementary School, 1231 Susan Ave., Woodstock.

