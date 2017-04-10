Police blotter: Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office
April 3: John Laird, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, conspire to distribute a controlled substance and with making a drug sale near school property. Court date is pending in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.
