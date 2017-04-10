Planners pan proposed Dollar General

Thursday Apr 6

But the Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny a request to rezone property in the Basye area near Mount Jackson to make way for a Dollar General. Director of Community Development Bradley Polk said Thursday that all but one commissioner present voted against the rezoning after residents spoke out at the public hearing on the application.

Strasburg, VA

