Planners pan proposed Dollar General
But the Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny a request to rezone property in the Basye area near Mount Jackson to make way for a Dollar General. Director of Community Development Bradley Polk said Thursday that all but one commissioner present voted against the rezoning after residents spoke out at the public hearing on the application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr 9
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr 9
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr 2
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC