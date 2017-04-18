Monday Spotlight: Race to raise awareness
An 8-year-old girl with a rare blood disorder will hold a slot car race April 22 to raise awareness of her lifelong condition. Luci Toman, 8, of Strasburg, was diagnosed with hereditary angioedema last June.
