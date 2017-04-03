Miranda Lucas, 16, a Strasburg High S...

Miranda Lucas, 16, a Strasburg High School student, plays the viola...

A Strasburg High School student has been accepted into the prestigious strings program at Michigan's Interlochen Arts Academy next school year. Tenth grader Miranda Lucas, 16, of Strasburg, was accepted into the academy's Interlochen Center for the Arts program in March after auditioning in January, followed by a Skype lesson with one of the teachers.

