Miranda Lucas, 16, a Strasburg High School student, plays the viola...
A Strasburg High School student has been accepted into the prestigious strings program at Michigan's Interlochen Arts Academy next school year. Tenth grader Miranda Lucas, 16, of Strasburg, was accepted into the academy's Interlochen Center for the Arts program in March after auditioning in January, followed by a Skype lesson with one of the teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr 2
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar '17
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC