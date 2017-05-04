Land Rezoned For Basye Dollar General

Land Rezoned For Basye Dollar General

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors has approved the rezoning of 1.6 acres in Basye to make way for a Dollar General store. The board voted 4-2 on Tuesday to approve the request from the Broadway Group, a commercial real estate firm in Huntsville, Ala., which will build the 9,100-square-foot discount store at 1460 Orkney Grade.

