Land Rezoned For Basye Dollar General

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors has approved the rezoning of 1.6 acres in Basye to make way for a Dollar General store. The board voted 4-2 on Tuesday to approve the request from the Broadway Group, a commercial real estate firm in Huntsville, Ala., which will build the 9,100-square-foot discount store at 1460 Orkney Grade.

