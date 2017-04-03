Court Date Set For Meth Suspect Wanted Since '14
A former Shenandoah County fugitive who was captured with the aid of Facebook will appear in circuit court on May 10. New York state troopers arrested Wayne Allen Shillingburg, 44, at a home in Millport, N.Y., about 80 miles southwest of Syracuse, on Feb. 25. He was extradited to RSW Regional Jail in Warren County in March. Shillingburg had spent the previous three years on the run from methamphetamine manufacturing charges, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
