Board hears support, opposition to budget, tax hike

Abby Walters, of Strasburg, speaks in support of a tax increase for public schools during the public hearing for Shenandoah County's 2018 fiscal budget Thursday night at W.W. Robinson Elementary School in Woodstock. Rich Cooley/Daily Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Dick Neese, from left, Chairman Dr. Conrad Helsley and Vice Chairman Richard Walker listen as citizens comment on the 2018 budget.

