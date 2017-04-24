Agency sees benefit to company move
The Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority Board met Friday and learned from Chairman Vince Poling that a business wants to relocate to the North Shenandoah Industrial Park in Strasburg. The board discussed the matter in open session but Poling did not identify the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr 9
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr 9
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr 9
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr 2
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC