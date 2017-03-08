VDOT to close lanes on bridge

The Virginia Department of Transportation recently began work to build a new bridge over the creek at the Shenandoah-Warren county line between Strasburg and Middletown. Contractors plan to replace the north- and southbound bridges with a new, two-lane structure on the current northbound crossing.

