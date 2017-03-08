VDOT to close lanes on bridge
The Virginia Department of Transportation recently began work to build a new bridge over the creek at the Shenandoah-Warren county line between Strasburg and Middletown. Contractors plan to replace the north- and southbound bridges with a new, two-lane structure on the current northbound crossing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This generation is stupid!
|4 hr
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb 19
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC