Trust Pledges $50K For Dolly Parton Program
The Moore Educational Trust has pledged $50,000 to ensure that young Shenandoah County children have access to books year-round. The trust pledged the money, which will be distributed in $10,000 grants during the next five years, to the county branch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library earlier this month.
