Trust Pledges $50K For Dolly Parton P...

Trust Pledges $50K For Dolly Parton Program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Moore Educational Trust has pledged $50,000 to ensure that young Shenandoah County children have access to books year-round. The trust pledged the money, which will be distributed in $10,000 grants during the next five years, to the county branch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Strasburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Sun HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar 9 This Generation S... 1
Tori Pullen Mar '17 Tori 2
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12) Jan '17 someoneurnot 4
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16) Oct '16 ravenhead97 2
See all Strasburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Strasburg Forum Now

Strasburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Strasburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Strasburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC