Sherando teacher charged with assaulting, threatening wife
A Frederick County special education teacher accused of abusing his wife and blaming her for their child's physical handicap was released from jail Friday. Authorities arrested Phillip Hayden-Young Finfrock on Wednesday on five misdemeanor counts of assault and battery of Lynn Finfrock, and three felony counts - two for possession of a firearm while the subject of a protective order and a single count of extortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb 19
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC