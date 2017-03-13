Sherando teacher charged with assault...

Sherando teacher charged with assaulting, threatening wife

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

A Frederick County special education teacher accused of abusing his wife and blaming her for their child's physical handicap was released from jail Friday. Authorities arrested Phillip Hayden-Young Finfrock on Wednesday on five misdemeanor counts of assault and battery of Lynn Finfrock, and three felony counts - two for possession of a firearm while the subject of a protective order and a single count of extortion.

Strasburg, VA

