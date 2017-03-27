Seized milk powder could be destroyed following court ruling

Some milk and buttermilk powder seized due to safety concerns months ago could be destroyed following a ruling in a US district court. The court for the Western District of Virginia entered a consent decree of condemnation and permanent injunction against Valley Milk Products LLC. The permanent injunction also named Michael W. Curtis, Valley Milks' general manager, Robert D. Schroeder, plant manager and Jennifer J. Funkhouser, quality control compliance officer.

