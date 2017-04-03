Police Blotter: Shenandoah County

Police Blotter: Shenandoah County

March 21: Breaunna Dawn Anderson Hinkle, of Basye, was charged with possession of marijuana. Court date is 11 a.m. April 21 in Shenandoah County General District Court.

