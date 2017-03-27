Police Blotter: Shenandoah County

Police Blotter: Shenandoah County

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

March 3: Johnathan Harris, of Woodstock, was charged with eight counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and five counts of conspiring to manufacture a controlled substance. Court date is pending in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

