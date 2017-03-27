Children's Author Coming To Strasburg
An award-winning children's author is coming to Strasburg - and he's bringing his fictional feline friend with him. Eric Litwin, former co-author of the "Pete the Cat" series, will appear at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Tuesday to read his stories, sign books and sing songs that he wrote for the titular character.
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
