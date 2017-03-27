Children's Author Coming To Strasburg

Children's Author Coming To Strasburg

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

An award-winning children's author is coming to Strasburg - and he's bringing his fictional feline friend with him. Eric Litwin, former co-author of the "Pete the Cat" series, will appear at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Tuesday to read his stories, sign books and sing songs that he wrote for the titular character.

