Board hears library budget request

Thursday Mar 9

A Shenandoah County supervisor has suggested the area library use reserves or foundation funds rather than local money to balance next year's budget. But library Director Sandy Whitesides warned the Board of Supervisors at a work session Thursday that using money from reserves could actually end up hurting the organization financially.

