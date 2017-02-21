Teacher Pay Focus Of Joint Meeting

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Proposed pay raises for teachers was the focus of a joint meeting on education funding between the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors and the Shenandoah County School Board. Schools Superintendent Mark Johnston presented the division's proposed $64.8 million fiscal 2018 operating budget, which includes $27.3 million in local funds, during the session on Thursday.

