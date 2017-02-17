Strasburg students learn self defense

Strasburg students learn self defense

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Strasburg High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students kicked and punched their way through attack simulations Friday, arming students with ways to defend themselves against assault. Heather Hiserman, Strasburg High School's FCCLA advisor, said 16 students spent one hour a day for 12 days preparing for the attack simulation, learning ways to defend themselves against an aggressor.

