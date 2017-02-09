Strasburg seeks input on a LOVEa stat...

Strasburg seeks input on a LOVEa statue location

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Virginia is for lovers, and the town of Strasburg is seeking public input as to where some of that love should go. She said she and members of the local Staufferstadt Artist Residency had been working on where to put the statue, when they decided that the choice could be given to the people instead.

