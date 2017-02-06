Strasburg Rotary keeping busy with community projects
Brandy Boies, the 2016-2018 Strasburg rotary president, said the group has been supporting literacy and efforts for youth in Strasburg for many years. "For over 15 years, we have provided dictionaries to each third grade student at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan 23
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC