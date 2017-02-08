Public Meetings Feb. 6-10

Public Meetings Feb. 6-10

Monday Feb 6

Shenandoah County a School officials present the budget request for fiscal 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. The School Board meets in closed session at 6:30 p.m. then holds its public meeting at 7 p.m. Mount Jackson a Town Council holds a joint work session with the Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday in the town office, 5901 Main St. The Planning Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. New Market a Town Council holds a meeting of its committees at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 9418 John Sevier Road.

