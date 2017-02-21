Public meetings Feb. 20-24
Shenandoah County a The Tourism Council meets at noon Tuesday in Woodstock CafA© and Shoppes, 117 S. Main St. a The Citizens Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. a The Conservation Easement Authority meets at 5 p.m. Thursday in the government center.
