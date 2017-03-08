Police Blotter: Shenandoah County

Police Blotter: Shenandoah County

Monday Feb 27

Feb. 22: Curtis Lee Fuller, of Mount Jackson, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court date is pending in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

