Four charged with distribution from Strasburg residence

Authorities charged four people with the distribution of methamphetamine and related offenses after executing a search warrant at a Strasburg residence. Officers with the Strasburg Police Department and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force charged Michael Mullins, 30, with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and Amanda Mullins, 28, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and accessory to grand larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.