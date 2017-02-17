Dulles Mobile Lounges Involved in Mul...

Dulles Mobile Lounges Involved in Multiple Mishaps

Monday Feb 13 Read more: NBC Washington

The mobile lounge shuttles at Dulles International Airport have been involved in at least 16 collisions or mishaps since 2007, including two in the past year, a News4 I-Team investigation revealed. Though many of the incidents were considered minor, one of the accidents was fatal and others caused injuries.

Read more at NBC Washington.

