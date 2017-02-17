Dulles Mobile Lounges Involved in Multiple Mishaps
The mobile lounge shuttles at Dulles International Airport have been involved in at least 16 collisions or mishaps since 2007, including two in the past year, a News4 I-Team investigation revealed. Though many of the incidents were considered minor, one of the accidents was fatal and others caused injuries.
