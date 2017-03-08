Council starts work on five-year plan

Council starts work on five-year plan

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

The Town Council and the planning commission met Tuesday to begin updating the town's comprehensive plan, a process that could take up to nine months. A comprehensive plan is essentially a 5-year plan for how the town wants to grow and progress as an entity.

