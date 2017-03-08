Council starts work on five-year plan
The Town Council and the planning commission met Tuesday to begin updating the town's comprehensive plan, a process that could take up to nine months. A comprehensive plan is essentially a 5-year plan for how the town wants to grow and progress as an entity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb 19
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC