Commentary: Big government ineptitude in a small town

Thursday Feb 23

I purchased an historic Strasburg home at the end of 2008, and moved in shortly afterward. I moved here from Northern Virginia because I wanted to restore an historic home, and to get away from the silliness of big government stupidity and elitist arrogance.

