Warren County projects fail to make list
The Commonwealth Transportation Board released this week the second round of projects scored under the Smart Scale prioritization process. Localities, metropolitan organizations and other regional agencies submitted 404 applications for consideration totaling more than $8.5 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC