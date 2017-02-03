VDOT closes lane of bridge for emergency repairs
The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the right lane on the highway at mile marker 299.8 on Tuesday afternoon so crews could make emergency repairs to the bridge deck. VDOT officials expect to keep the lane closed through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan 23
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC