Sit, roll over, fetch: Students learn social skills from therapy dog Duke
Quintana Varela, 14, of Woodstock, gives Duke, a labradoodle school therapy dog, some attention as her classmates read a story about Duke in their classroom at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School. Rich Cooley/Daily Heather Pugh, an occupational therapist, walks her labradoodle therapy dog Duke across the walkway outside Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock.
