Public meetings, Jan. 23-27

Shenandoah County a The Board of Supervisors meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. a The Citizen Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the government center.

