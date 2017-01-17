Nearly 70 cats removed from residence

Nearly 70 cats removed from residence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Authorities have removed nearly 70 cats from a Strasburg residence due to inadequate care of the felines, according to a spokesperson with the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Strasburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Oct '16 ravenhead97 2
LGBT Flag Oct '16 ravenhead97 1
Earn extra money Oct '16 Big Daddy 1
The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ... Aug '16 Brad 1
The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15) Aug '16 Curious 6
Sherando park (Jun '16) Jun '16 Proudmomof2 1
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) May '16 Resident 13
See all Strasburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Strasburg Forum Now

Strasburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Strasburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Strasburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC