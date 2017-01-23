Man charged with distribution leading to overdose
Authorities charged a Winchester man with the distribution of a schedule-I substance Monday in connection with a suspected heroin overdose. Richard Allen Jenkins Jr., 44, sold a substance believed to be heroin to a male in his 20s who overdosed on the narcotic around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|22 hr
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC