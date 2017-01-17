Five Fantastic Breakfast B&B's in the Northeast

There are shamrocks everywhere in the Caldwell House, a beautiful four-leaf-clover of a Bed and Breakfast in a stately home built in 1803 by a wealthy merchant from Ireland and turned into a B&B in 2000. Indeed, you don't need to have the luck of the Irish to be assured a superb stay in this historic home that's been wonderfully restored by incorporating original front door, floorboards and other 19th century elements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.