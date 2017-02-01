Charges Filed In Fatal OD

Charges Filed In Fatal OD

Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a possible drug overdose on Noland Drive in Rockingham County. Investigators say Kristine Smith, 31, of Harrisonburg, had suffered a heroin overdose and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where she later died.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Strasburg, VA

