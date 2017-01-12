Board OKs tax break for Hupps Hill
Shenandoah County leaders restored a tax break to Hupps Hill - months after they rejected the owner's request for a refund. The Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 at its meeting Tuesday to grant an exemption from local real estate taxes for Hupp's Hill at 33229 Old Valley Pike in Strasburg.
