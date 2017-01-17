Area residents to celebrate or protest Trumpa s first day
In less than a week, President-Elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States. Meanwhile, area residents are planning protests and celebrations alike for his first days in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC