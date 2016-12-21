VDOT expands Linden commuter lot

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that workers recently completed a project to expand the commuter lot on Dismal Hollow Road in Warren County. Kickin' Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC, of Strasburg, and VDOT expanded the number of available spaces by 62 in a new lot built just east of the existing facility near Interstate 66 exit 13 in Linden.

