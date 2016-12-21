The Woodstock ornament is in the shap...

The Woodstock ornament is in the shape of a Swiss guard. Courtesy photo

Sunday Dec 18

Several towns throughout Shenandoah County, as well as the county itself, are represented on ornaments on the Christmas tree at the governor's mansion in Richmond this year. Jenna French, director of tourism for Shenandoah County, explained the process behind the ornaments' journey to Richmond, where they are hanging alongside ornaments from more than 100 other Virginia towns and counties through New Year's.

