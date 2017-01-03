Strasburg shed destroyed by fire

Strasburg shed destroyed by fire

Friday Dec 16

An early morning fire damaged a shed in Strasburg on Friday, said Bill Streett, operations chief for the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue. "It was dispatched at 4:58 a.m. and initially it was dispatched as a structure fire.

Strasburg, VA

