Council approves appointments, special use permit
Multiple terms on the Town of Strasburg's boards and commissions expire on Dec. 31. Council approved the appointment or reappointments to these boards, except for council member Jocelyn Vena who was absent for the vote. For the Board of Zoning Appeals, Eunice Terndrup will fill the vacancy as Lefkowitz joins the planning commission and will serve a term ending Dec. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC