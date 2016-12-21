Council approves appointments, special use permit

Multiple terms on the Town of Strasburg's boards and commissions expire on Dec. 31. Council approved the appointment or reappointments to these boards, except for council member Jocelyn Vena who was absent for the vote. For the Board of Zoning Appeals, Eunice Terndrup will fill the vacancy as Lefkowitz joins the planning commission and will serve a term ending Dec. 31, 2017.

