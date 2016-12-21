Council approves appointments, specia...

Council approves appointments, special use permit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Multiple terms on the Town of Strasburg's boards and commissions expire on Dec. 31. Council approved the appointment or reappointments to these boards, except for council member Jocelyn Vena who was absent for the vote. For the Board of Zoning Appeals, Eunice Terndrup will fill the vacancy as Lefkowitz joins the planning commission and will serve a term ending Dec. 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Strasburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Oct '16 ravenhead97 2
LGBT Flag Oct '16 ravenhead97 1
Earn extra money Oct '16 Big Daddy 1
The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ... Aug '16 Brad 1
The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15) Aug '16 Curious 6
Sherando park (Jun '16) Jun '16 Proudmomof2 1
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) May '16 Resident 13
See all Strasburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Strasburg Forum Now

Strasburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Strasburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Strasburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC