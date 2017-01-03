Christmas fire displaces family
A Christmas evening fire displaced a family on Bobcat Lane near Strasburg, said Bill Streett, operations chief for Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue. "My understanding is the occupants arrived back home after they were gone and discovered the smell of smoke and, after an investigation, determined there was a fire in the attic portion of the house.
