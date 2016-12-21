Meth case began with traffic stop

Meth case began with traffic stop

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

A case that began as a routine traffic stop in Strasburg led to the arrest of a man who was later identified as a heavy trafficker in methamphetamine, court documents filed Tuesday say. The defendant, Blake Morgan Stroop, of Elkton, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrionsburg to one count of possessing a gun while drug trafficking and one count of conspiring to distribute roughly 1.8 ounces or more of methamphetamine.

