Meth case began with traffic stop
A case that began as a routine traffic stop in Strasburg led to the arrest of a man who was later identified as a heavy trafficker in methamphetamine, court documents filed Tuesday say. The defendant, Blake Morgan Stroop, of Elkton, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrionsburg to one count of possessing a gun while drug trafficking and one count of conspiring to distribute roughly 1.8 ounces or more of methamphetamine.
