FDA alleges milk powders by dairy co-op are adulterated
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that the U.S. Marshals Service seized more than 4 million pounds of product produced by Valley Milk Products LLC of Strasburg, Virginia. The company is owned by the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc. in Reston, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Foods.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC