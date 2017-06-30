Lawrence of Arabia, Rolls fans say they solved WWI mystery
James Stejskal poses with a Rolls Royce that is being built as a replica of the vehicle the British Army officer T.E. Lawrence, known as Lawrence of Arabia, used in what is now the Middle East during World War I. Stejskal and a group of enthusiasts for Lawrence and Rolls Royces say they have solved the mystery of the car that Lawrence was riding in when he famously entered Damascus on Oct. 1, 1918. The replica is being built at a Stowe shop that specializes in STOWE - Hidden in a non-descript barn on a Vermont backroad is an under-construction replica of the Rolls-Royce used during a critical moment in the birth of the modern Middle East by one of the most famous British Army officers of World War I: Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Stowe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11)
|Oct '15
|Kim
|2
|Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09)
|Jul '15
|Bosash187
|23
|Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Masters crew
|1
|Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08)
|Jul '15
|Joe
|2
|Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07)
|Apr '15
|Shocked with pain...
|2
|Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|jenniferzara
|3
|recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Ding cabbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stowe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC