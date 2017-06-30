Lawrence of Arabia, Rolls fans say they solved WWI mystery

James Stejskal poses with a Rolls Royce that is being built as a replica of the vehicle the British Army officer T.E. Lawrence, known as Lawrence of Arabia, used in what is now the Middle East during World War I. Stejskal and a group of enthusiasts for Lawrence and Rolls Royces say they have solved the mystery of the car that Lawrence was riding in when he famously entered Damascus on Oct. 1, 1918. The replica is being built at a Stowe shop that specializes in STOWE - Hidden in a non-descript barn on a Vermont backroad is an under-construction replica of the Rolls-Royce used during a critical moment in the birth of the modern Middle East by one of the most famous British Army officers of World War I: Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.